Should consecutive losses drop UNC football from AP Top 25 poll? One ballot

In the span of seven days, North Carolina went from the verge of playing its way into a top-10 ranking to putting itself in danger of falling completely out of the poll.

Back-to-back home losses, 21-17 to Georgia Tech last weekend and 30-27 in double overtime to N.C. State on Friday, dented what was looking like a special UNC football season.

When the new Associated Press top 25 poll is released on Sunday at 2 p.m., UNC’s national ranking — or lack thereof — will reflect what the Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2 ACC) squandered.

With a contest against No. 8 Clemson in the ACC championship game coming up Saturday night in Charlotte, UNC still has a chance to make the season memorable. But lackluster performances of late by both the Tigers and the Tar Heels drained the juice out of that matchup.

Clemson (10-2) will drop out of the top 10 after losing 31-30 to unranked South Carolina on Saturday. The Gamecocks (8-4) were unranked last week, but should re-enter the poll after snapping Clemson’s 40-game home winning streak.

Clemson’s upset was among four losses suffered by top-10 teams this week, including two to unranked foes with Texas A&M upending No. 6 LSU, 38-27, Saturday night.

No. 16 Florida State (9-3) is due to rise after its thrilling 45-38 win over Florida on Friday. But Clemson and FSU could very well be the only ACC teams ranked among the top 25 as the regular season ends.

At the bottom of the ballot, teams from Group of Five conferences finished off outstanding regular seasons on Saturday. That’s particularly true for Troy (10-2) from the Sun Belt and Texas-San Antonio (10-2) from Conference USA.

Steve Wiseman’s latest AP Top 25 ballot