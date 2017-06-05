Conrad Shindler wins Rex Hospital Open playoff

Conrad Shindler of the US watches his second shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the Australian Open Golf championship in Sydney, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Conrad Shindler won the Rex Hospital Open on Sunday for his first Web.com Tour title, beating hometown favorite Chesson Hadley with a par on the first hole of a playoff.

Shindler closed with a 4-under 67 to match Hadley at 15-under 269 at TPC Wakefield Plantation.

The 29-year-old former Texas A&M player earned $117,000 to jump from 50th to fifth on the money list with $152,528 in his rookie season. The top 25 at the end of the regular season will earn PGA Tour cards.

Hadley, the 2013 winner, eagled the par-5 15th in a 66.

Andrew Putnam (66), Andrew Landry (66) and third-round leader Kyoung-Hoon Lee (69) tie for third at 14 under. Putman leads the money list with $222,872, and Landy is second at $188,054.