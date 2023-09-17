Conrad Asia Energy First Half 2023 Earnings: US$0.09 loss per share (vs US$0.078 loss in 1H 2022)

Conrad Asia Energy (ASX:CRD) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: US$7.09m (loss widened by 49% from 1H 2022).

US$0.09 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.078 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Conrad Asia Energy Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 61% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 2.1% decline forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are down 1.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Conrad Asia Energy you should know about.

