All-conquering Ash Barty remains humble despite joining greats in exclusive club

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma Kemp at Melbourne Park
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Serena Williams
  • Ashleigh Barty
    Australian tennis player
<span>Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP</span>
Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

And then there were five. More to the point, there are only five. To win a major on all three surfaces is a rarity. So rare, in fact, that the only current players to have achieved it before Saturday night’s Australian Open women’s singles final were Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Now Ash Barty joins them, and that is where the list ends. Four all-time greats of the game holding 83 grand slam crowns between them, and one who has three on which to build.

Related: Ash Barty’s sorcery helps her to survive life under the Australian lens | Emma Kemp

Aside from Barty, Williams is the only other in this elite category to have the first three slams across clay, grass and hard courts. Perhaps it is a hint of things to come.

“I feel very humble to be in such a select group,” Barty said. “To be honest, I don’t really feel like I belong with those champions of our sport. I’m still very much learning and trying to refine my craft and try and learn every single day and get better and better.

“It’s amazing to be able to have this experience and this opportunity on three different surfaces and be really consistent across the board. Ultimately that was one of the biggest challenges that Jim [Joyce, her childhood coach] set out for me when I was young was to be a complete player and be really consistent across all surfaces and be able to play on all surfaces.”

It stands to reason that this confirms her versatility. Not only in her precise serve, backhand slices and driving groundstrokes, and her flexibility to change a point’s pace at will, but also her capacity to adapt to different conditions.

Danielle Collins acknowledged as much during the trophy presentation following her final loss. “I really admire you as a player and the variety of your game,” she said. “Hopefully I can implement some of that into mine.”

The fruits of this variety are evident in a plentiful assembly of statistics. Barty’s 2022 win-loss record now stands at 11-0. The 25-year-old is the fourth female player in the Open era with a 100% winning rate in major finals (of a minimum three titles) after Virginia Wade, Jennifer Capriati and Naomi Osaka.

This triumph is the fifth time a slam has been won with 30 or fewer games conceded (Williams lays claim to three of these and Iga Świątek the other). On the all-time fewest-games-dropped charts, she is now tied in eighth spot with Martina Navratilova, Stefi Graf and Mary Pierce.

Barty with Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Cathy Freeman after Saturday&#x002019;s final.
Barty with Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Cathy Freeman after Saturday’s final. Photograph: Getty Images

Over Barty’s seven matches her serve was broken three times – the fewest breaks conceded by a women’s singles slam winner since 2016, bettering Garbiñe Muguruza (five, 2017 Wimbledon), Naomi Osaka (five, 2018 US Open), Serena Williams (six, 2016 Wimbledon) and Emma Raducanu (seven, 2021 US Open). She is, virtually unbreakable.

And yet there also remains room for improvement. In none of her major titles has she faced an opponent ranked in the top 20. She is the third player in the Open era to have avoided this particular challenge. As she has said many times, and did so again on Saturday, she is still “learning” and “refining”.

The major she has yet to win is the US Open. The assumption is that it is hers for the taking. However her long-time coach, Craig Tyzzer, is adamant it is not unless officials change the balls.

Wilson balls are used for both men’s and women’s events at Flushing Meadows but, unlike in the other majors, the men’s version is heavier-duty with a fuzzier yellow-felt coating.

At last year’s US Open, from which Barty exited in the third round, two bolters reached the final in British qualifier Radacanu and unseeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

“The US Open really needs to change the ball for the girls,” Tyzzer said. “The fact they still use a different ball for guys and girls, it’s a terrible ball for someone like Ash … the ball itself is so light.

Related: ‘Simply the best’: world delights in Ash Barty’s Australian Open triumph

“It was the only tournament last year and really for two years where she uses gut racket [most powerful strings] but I had to change her to a poly [polyester] just to get any sort of control of the ball. If they keep that ball the same, no one like Ash will win that tournament.

“I think you see the result at the US Open, it was two players who you go, ‘wow, that was two different players won that’. There’s no surprise when the ball is like it is.”

The titles Barty already has under her belt came, she said, at “all very different stages of my life”.

“To be able to have this feeling and experience this a few times over, I just understand how fortunate I am to be able to experience that, because not many people get to do that. It’s just been an incredible journey over this past 20 years of hitting a tennis ball, but particularly the last five or six years in this second phase of my career.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Canada represented by 215 athletes at Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

    Five-time Olympic medallist Charles Hamelin is back to compete in his fifth and final Winter Olympic Games as part of a 215-athlete delegation Canada is sending to Beijing. Hamelin, the decorated short-track speedskater from Sainte-Julie Que., is one of 45 Olympic medallists on the team looking for another trip to the podium. The Canadian Olympic Committee announced its full team Friday. It's the third-largest Winter Games contingent the country has ever sent. Of the 215 athletes heading to Chin

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Evander Kane on past disruptions, future with Oilers: 'I view myself as a leader'

    Evander Kane fell short of taking ownership for past transgressions when speaking to reporters after officially joining the Oilers on Friday.

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Fred VanVleet, Raptors outlast Heat 124-120 in triple OT

    MIAMI (AP) — Fred VanVleet hit two 3-pointers in the third overtime and the Toronto Raptors outlasted the Miami Heat 124-120 on Saturday night. Gary Trent Jr. led Toronto with 33 points, Scottie Barnes added 22, Pascal Siakam had 21, and OG Anunoby 20. Sidelined the previous two games because of right knee soreness, VanVleet finished with 19 points. “We hung in there and certainly could’ve went either way several times,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “And to just keep hanging in there and keep

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Nurse on Raptors’ near-comeback, Trent’s ejection vs. Bulls

    The Raptors nearly managed a comeback on the second night of a back to back against the Bulls — in large part due to Gary Trent Jr.’s 32 points. But crucial free-throw misses and Trent’s eventual ejection in the fourth quarter posted added challenges to Nick Nurse’s team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hyman, Draisaitl lead Edmonton past struggling Habs 7-2; Kane scores in Oilers debut

    MONTREAL — It was the newest member of the Edmonton Oilers who got the ball rolling Saturday. New signing Evander Kane scored the first of seven goals for Edmonton as the Oilers steamrolled the struggling Montreal Canadiens 7-2. Kane's first-period goal sparked the offence. It was the first of three in quick succession, and the first time Edmonton scored first in its past 12 games. “When you get to a new team and you’re being brought in to produce and you produce in your first game it definitely