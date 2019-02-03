Conor McGregor Wants to Fight in Brazil and Jose Aldo Is More than Happy to Welcome Him

Conor McGregor still dreams of fighting in Brazil one day and former opponent Jose Aldo would gladly serve as the welcoming committee. That’s the message the former featherweight champion sent to McGregor after he commented on the UFC’s latest card from Fortaleza, Brazil on Saturday night. McGregor took to Twitter to talk about the passionate Brazilian crowd and how he still wants to fight there one day. McGregor was in early talks to potentially face Rafael dos Anjos in Brazil last year before he attacked a bus filled with fighters ahead of UFC 233 in April 2018 in an attempt to go after Khabib Nurmagomedov. “What an amazing atmosphere at UFC Brazil tonight,” McGregor wrote. “I would LOVE to compete there for all the passionate Brazilian fans at some stage of my career. “I was so close to securing a bout in Rio last year. It was essentially a done deal. Maybe next time. Ui Vai Morrer!!!! I’m still here.” https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1091913074070769664 Aldo then appeared at the UFC Fortaleza post fight press conference where he was told about McGregor’s message proclaiming that he wanted to fight in Brazil. Needless to say, Aldo was more than happy to welcome McGregor to his native country with hopes of avenging his prior loss to McGregor. Aldo fell to the former two-division champion with a stunning one-punch knockout in just 13 seconds at UFC 194 in 2015. “To me it would be great,” Aldo said about facing McGregor again. “If I have that opportunity at the division above, that way I don’t have to suffer through the weight cut. I think it would be a great fight. “I think the first fight, I wasn’t able to show my work. He connected with a great punch but I think if I have another opportunity, the story’s going to be different.” Aldo pursued the McGregor rematch for quite some time after falling to him the first time around but never got the opportunity to avenge his prior defeat. Since then, McGregor has been focused on the lightweight division while Aldo remained at featherweight. It remains to be seen if the rematch would ever actually come together, but Aldo definitely seems interested even if that means moving to 155 pounds to face McGregor for a second time before he calls it a career.

