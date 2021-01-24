Conor McGregor vs Poirier - LIVE: UFC 257 stream, latest updates, results and reaction
Conor McGregor is back in the Octagon and takes on Dustin Poirier for a second time to top the bill at UFC 257 on the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.
It promises to be a thrilling fight, with McGregor vowing to put on a “clinic” and a “masterpiece” as he bids to showcase a new and improved version of The Notorious, 12 months removed from blitzing Donald Cerrone inside 40 seconds. The Irishman has vowed to “hit him early and hurt him”, with an early night likely to only heighten the calls for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired after defeating Justin Gaethje last year, with McGregor desperate for a chance at redemption and bad blood remaining after fresh accusations levelled at the Russian.
It promises to be a thrilling year or so following this new version of The Notorious, who appears to be fully motivated and desperate for activity and the best challenges, insisting this could be the first of seven fights between now and the summer of 2022. "The truth is the fight game will never get rid of me," McGregor told ESPN+. "Conor McGregor will be here until the day I go out. So that's it. If they line me up, I'll get about seven fights in the next year and a half. That's what I want."
Elsewhere on the card, you can expect some cracking fights, with Dan Hooker vs Michael Chandler, Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood, Matt Frevola vs Arman Tsarukyan and Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas. Follow live updates from the prelims and the main undercard, building up all the way to the big one, will the legend of McGregor burn bright once more or will one of the sport’s most improved fighters, buoyed by his outstanding streak of victories, shock the world?