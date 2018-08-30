Conor McGregor vs Khabib, UFC 229: When is the fight, where to watch and stream, prediction, odds, latest news

Conor McGregor has finally agreed on a date to return to the UFC Octagon.

It’s been almost two years since the Irishman last fought in the UFC – when he stopped reigning champion Eddie Alvarez in two rounds to claim the lightweight title – although McGregor has certainly been keeping himself busy.

Since becoming the first man in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously, McGregor has been involved in a number of controversies, not to mention fighting Floyd Mayweather in the most lucrative boxing match ever.

But his latest challenge is arguably be his toughest to date. Khabib Nurmagomedov boasts an unblemished professional record and currently holds the longest undefeated streak in MMA history, with 26 wins. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is UFC 229?

Khabib vs McGregor will take place on 6 October 2018. The fight takes place in Las Vegas, which means it’s going to be a very late night (or very early morning) for all British fight fans.

Where is UFC 229?

Like most of the UFC’s big events, UFC 229 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

It’s the same venue that staged Mayweather vs McGregor, as Nurmagomedov’s unanimous decision victory over Edson Barboza back in December 2017.

khabib-vs-conor-mcgregor-with-logo.jpg

Nurmagomedov and McGregor fight on 6 October (Getty)

What TV channel is it on?

The fight will be screened live on BT Sport, although the channel has yet to confirm the exact details of when their programming will start.

You may have seen in the news that Eleven Sports has won the UFC rights – but BT Sport hold them until the end of the current year.

Are tickets still available?

No, they’re not. As expected, they sold out within minutes of going on sale.

t-mobile.jpg

The T-Mobile Arena in Vegas (Getty)

You can still snap up one or two on secondary ticket markets, but you’re going to have to either sell a vital organ or murder a wealthy relation to be able to afford one.

Story Continues

What are their records?

Nurmagomedov: 26 fights, 26 wins. (8 KOs, 8 submissions, 10 decisions.)

McGregor: 24 fights, 21 wins, 3 losses. (18 KOs, 1 submission, 2 decisions.) (All defeats by way of submission.)

khabib-ufc.jpg

Nurmagomedov is the UFC lightweight champion (Getty)

What are they saying?

Javier Mendez, Nurmagomedov’s striking coach: “There’s no amount of time that we have that’s going to help us to try and get him to stand up. There’s no way possible. So, I’m not gonna say, ‘Oh yeah, we’re gonna get him ready’… come on…wake up…it ain’t gonna work.”

“We have to fight our strengths, we have to find ways of opening the doors to where his weaknesses are and likewise. This is basically the classic grappler versus striker fight. Keep in mind that they can both grapple and they can both strike, it’s just one is better than the other at (each discipline).

“We’re the better grappler, he’s the better striker, but that doesn’t mean we won’t strike, it just means he’s better. It’s about who plays whose game.”

khabib-mcgregor.jpg

The fight will likely break UFC PPV records (Getty / Independent)

Owen Roddy, McGregor’s striking coach, on the amount of time the Irishman has spent away from the Octagon: “Other people are affected by that. Even myself, I would have been very nervous if I hadn't fought. Conor's different.

“When he goes in there, it doesn't matter if he fought last week or two years ago, he gets in there and he's just always on point, always focused.

“He's just the person that he always is in there. Nothing changes that.

“The work will be ending outside the Octagon and Conor will still just focus on what he's doing in the cage.

“He's just got an unbelievable ability to over-perform in the Octagon.”

mayweather-mcgregor.jpg

McGregor last fought in the boxing ring ( Sportsfile via Getty)

Who else is fighting at UFC 229?

Main card:

Main event: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs Conor McGregor (five rounds for lightweight title)

Co-main event: Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis (lightweight)

Ovince Saint Preux vs Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight)

Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov (heavyweight)

Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig (women's strawweight)

Prelims:

Featured prelim: Sean O’Malley vs Jose Alberto Quinonez (featherweight)

Sergio Pettis vs Jussier Formiga (flyweight)

Scott Holtzman vs Alan Patrick (lightweight)

Ryan LaFlare vs Tony Martin (welterweight)

Lina Lansberg vs Yana Kunitskaya (women's bantamweight)

Gray Maynard vs Nik Lentz (lightweight)

What has happened since McGregor last fought in the Octagon?

Lots!

What are the latest odds?

To win outright:

Nurmagomedov to win: 4/7

McGregor to win: 5/4

khabib-n.jpg

Khabib is yet to lose an MMA fight (Getty)

Method of victory:

Nurmagomedov by KO, TKO, submission or DQ: 11/10

Nurmagomedov by submission: 3/1

Nurmagomedov by KO, TKO or DQ: 3/1

Nurmagomedov by decision or technical decision: 9/2

McGregor by KO, TKO, submission or DQ: 17/10

McGregor by submission: 33/1

McGregor by KO, TKO or DQ: 2/1

McGregor by decision or technical decision: 10/1

Draw or technical draw: 66/1

Prediction

Nurmagomedov to win by submission in the second round.