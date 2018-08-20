Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Nearly Sold Out; UFC 229 Second Largest Gate in History

Conor McGregor (Mayweather vs. McGregor weigh-in)

Even though it's not quite sold out, UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor is already, reportedly, the second largest gate in UFC history.

According to MMAFighting's Dave Meltzer, who is the industry's foremost expert on UFC pay-per-view statistics and ticket sales, reported that tickets for Conor McGregor's return to challenge undefeated, undisputed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov were nearly sold out within minutes of going on-sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 17. That followed two days of special early access sales to UFC Fight Club members and newsletter subscribers.

Face-value ticket prices ranged from $205 to $2505. As of Monday afternoon, there were a select few $2505 tickets left, according to the AXS.com website.

While no hard numbers have been released yet, Meltzer noted that current ticket sales will already push UFC 229 into being the second-highest-grossing event in UFC history.

UFC 205, which was headlined by McGregor and Eddie Alvarez, holds the top spot, amassing a $17.7 million gate on Nov. 12, 2016, at Madison Square Garden. Second best is UFC 129, which featured Georges St-Pierre in Toronto, producing a $12.075 million gate.

UFC 229 takes place on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas, where the highest drawing gate in Nevada's history is UFC 200 at $10.746 million.