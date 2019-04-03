Conor McGregor deletes tweet calling Khabib's Muslim wife a towel

Conor McGregor's latest outburst includes what looks like an Islamophobic jab at Khabib's wife. (AP)

Conor McGregor is not shy about late-night tweets.

But on Tuesday he appeared to regret one.

After commencing with a trolling tirade of Paulie Malignaggi, the allegedly retired McGregor put nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov in his sights along with Khabib’s wife.

Khabib: McGregor acts like ‘jealous wife’

Earlier in the day, Khabib said while speaking at a Moscow university that “Conor acts like a jealous wife, who says 'I will leave' all the time but then comes back.”

Khabib’s comment addressed the speculation that McGregor, who claims to be retired, fully intends to fight again.

McGregor responded to Khabib’s taunt with an attack on Khabib’s Muslim wife using images from the couple’s wedding.

McGregor calls Khabib’s wife a towel

Commenting on the Islamic garb worn by Khabib’s wife during the ceremony, McGregor wrote “Your wife is a towel mate.”

The tweet didn’t survive. Shortly after McGregor posted it, the tweet was deleted from his account. One can only assume that McGregor or somebody in his camp realized the Islamophobic tone of the tweet and decided it was best to take it down.

But, as always, the internet is forever. And there are screenshots:

Twitter/@TheNotoriousMMA

History of personal attacks

Khabib’s submission win over McGregor at UFC 229 in October was notable more for the post-fight brawl that ensued than the action in the Octagon.

Khabib felt animosity toward McGregor after a fight promotion that included a deluge of personal attacks aimed at Khabib, and he acted on it even when the fight was won.

So this is nothing new for McGregor.

As for McGregor’s supposed retirement, the former UFC champion appeared to lift the facade on that idea in another Tuesday tweet alluding to a “rematch” with Khabib.





Don’t be scared of the rematch you little scurrying rat.

You will do what you are told like you always do. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 3, 2019

It’s all just another day in the world of McGregor, who is facing a robbery charge in Florida and is the subject of a sexual assault investigation in Ireland.

Tuesday’s Twitter post won’t prompt any criminal charges against McGregor. But that’s the best thing that can be said for it.

