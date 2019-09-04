Tony Ferguson on Conor McGregor's next move: 'Mark Wahlberg, maybe that's the fight for him'

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to fight interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier on Saturday at UFC 242.

Whoever emerges victorious with the unified belt, the next challenger is widely expected to be No. 2 lightweight Tony Ferguson. The veteran fighter currently holds a 12-fight unbeaten streak going back to 2013, but hasn’t received a full title shot in his UFC career partially due to injuries.

Tony Ferguson: Conor McGregor ‘is not my concern’

Ferguson receiving the next lightweight title fight is probably what should happen. However, Conor McGregor still exists, despite his many attempts to derail his own standing in UFC.

During an appearance on “Ariel Helwani's MMA Show” on ESPN, Ferguson was reminded of that fact when asked if he was worried the UFC would opt for a Khabib-McGregor rematch over him. He didn’t hesitate to take a shot at McGregor.

“No way, man, the fans wouldn’t have it, they’d put up too much of a fight,” Ferguson said. “It seems like he has several fights with fans and old men. Recently, he was trying to fight Mark Wahlberg. Maybe that’s the fight for him. The dude’s got a couple of things. He’s making his money, doing his thing. I don’t know if he wants to fight anymore. He is not my concern.”

That Wahlberg line is undoubtedly a reference to McGregor’s public challenge against Mark Wahlberg for his shares in the privately owned UFC, something the fighter has long coveted. Because he is Conor McGregor, that challenge also referred to Wahlberg as an actress, because calling someone a woman is just the height of comedy in the year 2019.

I’ve decided to challenge Hollywood actress Mark Walhberg next.

A fight for all the shares! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2019

And somehow, that’s not even in the top five of unhinged things McGregor — who has not won a UFC fight since 2016 — has done in the last couple years.

Conor McGregor wants a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Of course, despite all his warts and inactivity, McGregor will not be going away anytime soon because he is still one of the biggest draws in MMA. He also recently mentioned Ferguson as a potential opponent for his next fight, whenever that is.

Ferguson, who wanted and never got a shot at McGregor when he was still a champion, didn’t seem to care about the prospect.

“He is like one of those ex-girlfriends. I stopped worrying about that dude,” Ferguson said. “At first he was in line trying to go for the title, and once he became irrelevant I stopped caring about the dude. Now he’s mentioning my name? Get the f--- out of here, dude, come on.”

