Conor McGregor sends fans into frenzy with cryptic 'comeback' tweet

Conor McGregor has once again set social media alight after posting a cryptic tweet, with many speculating it could be the date of his comeback fight.

The Irishman hasn’t stepped inside an octagon for a bout since his lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov last year.

But he may have just teased his comeback after tweeting “Dublin, December 14th”.

However, while there is a UFC event that weekend on December 15, it is in Las Vegas.

Dublin, December 14th. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 16, 2019

Still, the tweet had many people speculating it was going to be the return date of McGregor.

Many are also speculating McGregor’s next opponent, since Tony Ferguson will most likely take on Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title next.

Conor McGregor may have just teased a comeback to the lightweight division. (Getty Images)

UFC fighter mocks McGregor

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje beat his friend Donald Cerrone in the main event of Saturday’s UFC card in Vancouver but took no pleasure in doing so.

Shortly after finally prompting the referee to step in and stop his onslaught on a downed Cerrone in the first round, Gaethje loudly complained to the official for waiting so long to halt the contest.

“Yeah, I mean. The ref in the back said if you fall to your face, it’s over,” Gaethje said after getting his hand raised for the ground strikes TKO victory.

“I thought he fell like that two times...that was my friend, I didn’t want to do that to him, I’ll be honest with you.”

Gaethje also heaped praised onto Cerrone before calling dibs on the winner of the fight that should be next for the UFC’s lightweight title — Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson.

The 30-year-old was asked about another fight before his potential shot at the title - taking on McGregor.

Despite criticising the former champion publicly for his repugnant behaviour leading up to this fight, Gaethje was brutally dismissive of the Irishman's current standing in the UFC.

“The Irishman’s retired. I want a real fighter,” he announced.