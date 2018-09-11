Conor McGregor sued by Michael Chiesa after Barclays Center bus attack

A lawsuit was filed against UFC fighter Conor McGregor stemming from his attack on a UFC team bus at the Barclays Center in New York City in April. (Photo by Mary Altaffer-Pool/Getty Images)

A lawsuit has been filed against Conor McGregor stemming from his attack on a UFC team bus at the Barclays Center, according to TMZ Sports.

Fellow UFC fighter Michael Chiesa, who was one of many on the bus, filed the lawsuit. Chiesa was scheduled to fight Anthony Pettis at UFC 223 just days after the incident, but had to withdraw after suffering cuts to his body and face while on the bus when McGregor started attacking it.

Per the report, Chiesa said in the lawsuit that he also suffered “severe emotional distress, mental trauma and/or bodily harm.”

McGregor stormed into UFC 223’s media day at the Barclays Center in New York in April after UFC president Dana White announced that McGregor will no longer be the lightweight champion after the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway fight at the event. McGregor had an altercation with several fighters before he started launching a guardrail and chairs at a bus carrying UFC fighters and employees that was trying to leave the arena. He surrendered to police the next day.

McGregor reached a deal with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office in July that allowed him to avoid any jail time. He pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to community service and anger management classes.

Chiesa is currently the No. 11 ranked lightweight in the UFC and holds a 14-4 record. He has lost his last two fights.

McGregor is currently the No. 1 ranked lightweight in the UFC, boasting a 21-3 record. The 30-year-old Irishman has not fought in the UFC since 2016, having stepped away to take on Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring. McGregor is slated to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October.

