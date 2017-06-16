Conor McGregor Sparring Partner Gives Him No Chance Against Floyd Mayweather

So Conor McGregor really thinks he's going to lay hands on Floyd Mayweather?

That might be true, but McGregor's former sparring partner, professional boxer Chris van Heerden doesn't seem to think so…


