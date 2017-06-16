Conor McGregor Sparring Partner Gives Him No Chance Against Floyd Mayweather

So Conor McGregor really thinks he's going to lay hands on Floyd Mayweather?

That might be true, but McGregor's former sparring partner, professional boxer Chris van Heerden doesn't seem to think so…

People telling me Mayweather will have his hands full trying to land on McGregor -STOP IT! I respect McGregor BUT i ain't Floyd and i landed pic.twitter.com/gd4dFi3XUU — Chris van Heerden (@TheHeat001) June 14, 2017





