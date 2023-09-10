Conor McGregor rips Alexander Volkanovski, receives UFC 300 challenge

Conor McGregor had his social media fingers typing Saturday into Sunday, as has become a normal routine during UFC pay-per-view events.

During and after UFC 293, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) projected a streamline of his thoughts onto X, formerly known as Twitter. He took exception with mention on the broadcast of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as the promotion’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. Volkanovski later responded and challenged McGregor to a fight at UFC 300, which will take place some time in 2024.

Additionally, McGregor, whether seriously or not, teased he’ll return at middleweight, praised Laura Sanko and the UFC, and a cracked joke about Sean Strickland’s backstage interview.

Check out McGregor’s thoughts during UFC 293 below:

McGregor takes a shot at Volkanovski

Ask my bollox that little sausage volkonovski is no way p4p 1. Silly. That’s quick work for me. 100% accuracy work. Readable. Hittable. Hurtable. I like he has this title tho we should fight at some stage so the FW goats will have all faced off and let there be no debate. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2023

Volkanovski issues a challenge

McGregor analyzes UFC 293 main event

I fucking love this sport and this company! @ufc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2023

The “spar only” method crowns the new ufc middleweight world champion. Well done Sean. Unlucky Izzy. Two quality operators as well as complete opposite characters facing off, where else would you get it. Incredible! What a sport. What a company! @ufc is King. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2023

185?

'He trading that motor'

I give him less than a month he trading that motor in hahaha https://t.co/w4QPyxzBUu — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2023

Sanko praise

Sanko is incredible! “Spins the chin but nothin’ doin’” Love it. Incredibly refreshing addition! Hats off to the whole @ufc crew! Stellar this evening is! Bravo! Only getting better! What a machine! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2023

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 293.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie