Conor McGregor retires from UFC: Dana White says Irishman’s announcement ‘totally makes sense’

UFC president Dana White said Conor McGregor‘s retirement “totally makes sense” as he praised the Irishman’s contribution to the sport.

McGregor posted early on Tuesday that he was walking away from the UFC after a “quick announcement”.

“I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today,” said the featherweight and lightweight UFC champion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The note wished his colleagues well going forward and said that he would “join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

White immediately threw his support behind McGregor’s decision, claiming his investments outside the Octagon made it understandable.

“He has the money to retire and his whiskey is KILLIN it,” White told ESPN via text message. “It totally makes sense and if I was him I would retire too.

“He’s retiring from fighting. Not from working. The whiskey will keep him busy and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on.

“He has been so fun to watch! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport.”