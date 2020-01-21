Conor McGregor ready to fight again before summer after UFC 246 win

It may just be a few days since Conor McGregor picked up a win at UFC 246, but it sounds like the fighter is ready to get back into the Octagon.

McGregor, who knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday for his first win since 2016, may be ready to fight again before summer.

“I’d be very surprised if he doesn’t compete before the summer,” McGregor’s coach John Kavanaugh said on Monday, via ESPN. “He’s definitely going to be competing before the summer.”

McGregor had a similar response when asked about his next bout after the fight on Saturday, saying he would “possibly” fight before summer, though nothing was set in stone.

He wasn’t, though, going to take much time off at all.

“Very quickly,” McGregor said on ESPN after the fight when asked when he wanted to fight again. “God willing, I came out fresh here tonight. I’ll have a celebration tonight, a little celebration, spend time with the family, and then back to training. I’m sure we’ll talk within the next week and see what happens.”

There are several options for McGregor’s next fight on the table, including Jorge Masvidal — who was ringside for the bout on Saturday — and even former featherweight champion Jose Aldo, among others. Floyd Mayweather even seemed interested in boxing McGregor again, posting photos to his Instagram on Saturday night hinting a bout sometime this year with McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While a lot still needs to be determined before McGregor does fight again, his manager, Audie Attar, agreed that it was “absolutely” a possibility that he’d fight again before the summer — as long as he’s both ready to fight and excited about his opponent.

“A prepared Conor McGregor is a Conor McGregor I think everyone wants to see,” Attar said, via ESPN. “Let’s see what motivates him. That’s the most important thing. “It could be Jorge. It could even be Aldo. Right now, what we need to do still is enjoy the moment, process everything that happened and get back to work.”

Just days after his win against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor already has his eyes set on his next bout. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images)

