Conor McGregor reacts to callouts from Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler after UFC 274

Conor McGregor is in high demand.

The former two-division champion had a couple of big players shout his name on the microphone following their respective victories at Saturday’s UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler called out McGregor. It didn’t take long for the Irish superstar to take things to Twitter to give his thoughts on the callouts.

Check out McGregor’s reaction to the latest challenges below.

Charles Oliveira

Oliveira tapped Justin Gaethje for what was supposed to be his second title defense. Although victorious, the Brazilian had missed weight the day prior so he was stripped from the lightweight title. He’s now the No. 1 contender and will fight for the vacant belt next.

The 32-year-old expressed interest in fighting McGregor in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

“Hey, Conor McGregor,” Oliveira said. “Are you coming up or are you going to run away?”

McGregor quickly replied.

“I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight,” McGregor wrote. “I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do.”

I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

Michael Chandler

The other callout was done by Chandler, who scored a Knockout of the Year contender over the seasoned veteran Tony Ferguson. After a shaky first round, Chandler bounced back by blasting Ferguson with a front kick to the face that sent Ferguson face-first to the canvas.

Story continues

In the most hyped-up post-fight interview, Chandler shot his shot at “The Notorious.”

“Conor McGregor, you have to come back and fight somebody,” Chandler said. “I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet, but I’ll up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest. I want you at your baddest and at your best. You and me at 170 this summer, this fall, this winter. Holla at your boy.”

McGregor appeared keen on the matchup. Maybe not next, but “definitely” at some point.

“I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it,” McGregor wrote. “A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer.”

I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 8, 2022

1

1