Conor McGregor praises ‘honorable’ Fury-Wilder trilogy, takes a dig at Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor enjoyed what he saw Saturday in the trilogy boxing match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

The former two-division UFC champion praised the two heavyweights for their instant-classic war in Las Vegas. Fury knocked out Wilder in the 11th round of their championship contest to defend the WBC and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles.

McGregor praised both men for having an honorable and definitive showing and in the process took a dig at his former foe, Dustin Poirier, whom McGregor had a trilogy with.

“Great fight that,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Both warriors, both winners. Hard to not be impressed with Deontay there. Against the much larger man and almost got it done. Great fight. 40lb’s in weight difference is A LOT. Fair play both men there, very enjoyable fights they have had together. Respect.

“Their skill levels are unique but very close. A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honorable showing. Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world.

“Congrats Tyson and Paris. Me and Dee are so happy for you and the kids. Congrats Deontay and Telli also. Was great meeting you guys recently. A real proud showing that was, and could have went either way. Amazing! Happy Sunday now today with the cheddar and the memory’s God bless.”

McGregor lost the trilogy bout to Poirier in July at UFC 264. It was a doctor’s stoppage that got the bout to end when his leg broke and he was unable to continue. The Irishman, who had a heated build-up with Porier leading up to the fight, is still unhappy with the way Poirier and his wife celebrated the victory.

McGregor has been on the sidelines recovering from the leg injury. There’s no date for his return to the octagon. Poirier is set to challenge for the UFC lightweight title against champion Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 269 on Dec. 11.