Conor McGregor leaves no doubt: 'I am fighting again. Period.'
While the UFC has some recent concerns about its lack of big-name stars, its most recognizable name made it clear he’s not done yet.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, Conor McGregor said, “I am fighting again. Period.” McGregor said he offered to fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 when Max Holloway had to bow out due to an injury, but he “was told there wasn’t enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need.” The UFC lightweight champion would have fought Edgar at featherweight, he said.
I am fighting again. Period. I am the best at this. I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn't enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need. I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in. On top of the fighting. I am here. It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here. Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ™
McGregor’s last UFC fight was Nov. 12, 2016, and his fame has grown since then. His boxing match against Floyd Mayweather last August was hyped for months and made McGregor a household name even to those who don’t follow UFC closely.
McGregor has been away from UFC so long, UFC president Dana White has said he might be stripped of his title soon. But McGregor can still make a lot of money in UFC and the UFC would get a nice boost from his return. If his Instagram post is an indication, UFC might have its biggest star back sometime soon.
