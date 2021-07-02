Conor McGregor launches X-rated rant at Dustin Poirier ahead of trilogy fight

Conor McGregor was knocked out by Dustin Poirier (right) in January (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Conor McGregor didn’t pull any punches in an x-rated Twitter tirade aimed at trilogy fight opponent Dustin Poirier.

The pair will take to the octagon once again on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas after Poirier knocked McGregor out in January and the Irish star claimed a win over the American back in 2014.

Despite being knocked-out, McGregor has been criticising Poirier on social media since their last fight. Just two weeks ago the Notorious tweeted “the first one to shoot is a dusty b****” referring to Poirier shooting at his legs in their last bout.

And the American fighter responded to the jibe in a recent interview.

Poirier told ESPN: “He just said something, ‘the first one to shoot is a dusty b****’, isn’t he the one that’s always preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, the ultimate fighting.

“How about the first one to get taken down is a dusty b****? This is mixed martial arts, put it all together. It reeks of insecurity.”

The comments ignited another McGregor rant who replied saying: “Best boxer, my a**! Shooting a**, shelling a** b****.

“Quick take for you and your team pal - you got pucked around in the clinch! Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists. Looking outside the cage for advice.”

McGregor may have entered into a war of words but Poirier added the action in the octagon is all that matters.

“I want a blood and guts war. I want to question my will to fight. I want it to be uncomfortable from the first second of the first round.

“That’s the thing about fighting, the only thing that’s real is when that bell rings. Or whenever you show up and you’re training, that’s the only real part of fighting that I love anymore.

“Everything else is, who can say some cool s*** and get a lot of likes on Instagram, get a lot of followers, who can do some kind of funny video. It’s disgusting, it’s a fashion show, it’s all fake.

“The real part about it, when that bell rings, it’s a hundred percent real. I want to find that out about him, ‘you talk it up, but let’s see who really wants to fight’ because I know I can count on me.”

