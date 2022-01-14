Conor McGregor Was the Highest-Earning Athlete Per Minute in 2021

Conor McGregor has just shared some interesting info regarding his 2021 earnings on Instagram.

Surpassing the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Tom Brady, and Neymar, McGregor posted a ranking detailing the highest-paid athletes of 2021 based on their per-minute performance. Adding to his title for the highest-paid athlete by Forbes, The Notorious was paid $8.6 million USD per-minute of activity in the UFC last year -- overshadowing Alvarez's $444,000 USD.

It should also be noted that this large skew is due to the shorter rounds fought in MMA versus total match times in boxing, soccer, and football.

Check out the rankings below:

Conor McGregor - $8.6 million USD

Canelo Alvarez - $444,000 USD

Tom Brady - $37,000 USD

Neymar - $32,000 USD

Cristiano Ronaldo - $18,000 USD

