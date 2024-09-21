Conor McGregor, who hasn't fought since 2021, addresses his status, UFC return

Conor McGregor won't fight until 2025, the former UFC champion said Saturday.

“One thing is for sure,’’ he told Ariel Helwani during DAZN’s broadcast of the heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. “Whenever it is and wherever it is, I will be 100 percent ready. That’s all I can focus on right now.’’

In June, McGregor pulled out of his scheduled fight with Michael Chandler while citing an injury. Chandler since was matched up with another opponent for a bout in November.

"It is what it is," McGregor said. “I just take it on board and just rock on. My job is to just go to the gym, be in the gym, be in shape."

McGregor, 36, has not fought since July 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier by TKO after breaking his leg in the first round. McGregor has lost three of his last four fights, raising doubts about whether he can recapture his old form.

He won the UFC featherweight championship in 2015 and UFC lightweight championship in 2016.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Conor McGregor addresses status, scheduled return to UFC