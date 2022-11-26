Conor McGregor furious over Anthony Smith questioning his USADA status: ‘I give everything to this game’

Conor McGregor is not happy with UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith.

The UFC star and former two-division champion blasted Smith on Saturday morning over his comments on his status with USADA – the UFC’s anti-doping program. While still on the UFC roster, McGregor is out of the USADA testing pool, as he recovers from a broken tibia – an injury he sustained in the summer of 2021 in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

Smith recently expressed that he was bothered to see USADA not test McGregor, all while seeing him get “jacked as sh*t.” Smith listed Chris Weidman and Anderson Silva, who’ve both had similar injuries in the past, as fighters who didn’t get the same treatment as McGregor.

Well, those comments didn’t sit well with the Irishman, as he fired back at Smith and explained why his thinking is off. Below is McGregor’s response.

Conor McGregor responds

This rat spoke to weidman who’d the same horrific injury and is having severe complications still, is bothered that I was able to heal/return to a normal way of life. He, like many other rats in my game, would be happier if I wasn’t able to play with my children the same again. pic.twitter.com/TaMeYVzmOD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

"I give everything to this game"

The audacity of this loser! @lionheartasmith you’re a loser. The % of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low. You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game.

You – Nothing! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

"Keep my name out of your f*cking mouth"

I thought you broke your leg yourself in your last fight lol you little dope. You embarrassment of a man! Keep my name out of your fucking mouth. Prick. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

McGregor pokes fun at Smith's injury

Hahahaah walk it off you little tick. Broken leg my bollox. Embarrassing! https://t.co/JevtXKWw8H — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

McGregor would like to see USADA re-assessed

Everything was fully disclosed before I began. The state of allowance for athletes to recover from injuries as horrific as the one I overcame must be assessed. My thoughts are with weidman and Anderson Silva. The 3 of us, and only us, know the severity of this injury. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

McGregor with the voice memo

“This one goes out to Anthony Smith. Reports came out from your last bout you broke the leg, and you were sitting there hobbled over. What was the extent of your injury besides on that. It was silence out of your trap, so obviously it was a miss calculation, he didn’t break your leg. So what was it? Was it a stress fracture, what was the issue you had? Because you know what that looks like for me, you hobbling out of there, was what I experienced pre the break, what I went through in the camp and in training.

“I had those stress fractures and they were building over time – even over years of booting people around. It build up over time. So keep kicking, pal, until the leg snaps. Until then, strap your leg up and keep f*cking going. Get back in the cage and keep kicking until the leg f*cking fully snaps, and then you’ll be at my level. And then you’ll go about what you have to go about to. I’m a big, bad machine, what can I say? God decided it.”

