Conor McGregor denies allegation he sexually assaulted a woman at NBA Finals

Representatives of Conor McGregor have denied allegations the former UFC champion sexually assaulted a woman at a basketball match last week.

The Irish mixed martial arts star has been accused of the assault in a bathroom at game four of the NBA Finals in Miami on June 9.

A statement from McGregor’s lawyer Barbara Llanes said: “The allegations are false. Mr McGregor will not be intimidated.”

The NBA and Miami Heat said they were investigating the allegations that McGregor assaulted a woman in a bathroom after the match.

A statement from the Miami Heat, who were facing the Denver Nuggets in the finals, said: “We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

UFC said it would “allow the legal process to play out” before making any additional comments.

In a statement, the mixed martial arts organisation said: “The organisation is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident.”

The complainant’s lawyer said her client had provided Miami police with the clothes she was wearing at the time.

The incident is alleged to have happened on the same night McGregor injured a mascot in a promotional stunt.

A Heat employee inside the costume of the team’s mascot Burnie required medical attention after two punches from the fighter during a stoppage during the third quarter.

The team said he received pain medication and was recovering.

McGregor, who was booed by many in the crowd, was at the match to perform the promotional piece for a pain-relief spray and hit the mascot with left hook, punching him again after he had hit the floor.

He then tried to apply the spray while Heat staff dragged the mascot off the court.

McGregor has not fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. His last win came in January 2020.