Conor McGregor Cracks Top 25 of Forbes Highest Paid Athletes

Conor McGregor landed on the Forbes list of Highest Paid Athletes in 2016, but he vaulted up the list in 2017, cracking the Top 25.

McGregor entered the list at No. 85 last year with earnings of $22 million, $18 million in salary and fighter earnings and $4 million from endorsements. He landed in a tie with soccer star Gareth Bale at No. 24 this year. The leap was due to a banner year for the Irishman, who earned a reported $34 million in 2017. His latest numbers were split at $27 million in salary and fighter earnings and $7 million from endorsements.

It is a significant step up for McGregor, but one that comes on the back of a blockbuster year for him. McGregor fought three times in 2016, all three of which were on pay-per-view and produced stellar numbers. McGregor twice fought Nate Diaz, at UFC 196 and UFC 202, and then won the second of his two concurrent championships by taking the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden.

His $34 million put him ahead of blockbuster names like Carmelo Anthony, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Cam Newton.

Though he hasn't fought yet in 2017, McGregor could climb even further up the list in 2018. If he lands the boxing match he wants with Floyd Mayweather, McGregor could possibly launch himself into the Top 5 on the Forbes list.

Currently retired, Mayweather does not hold a spot on this year's list. He has frequently taken the top spot, and would likely earn that distinction again in 2018 if he comes out of retirement to box McGregor this year.

