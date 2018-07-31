Conor McGregor 'believes' UFC comeback fight could happen in Las Vegas

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor said he hopes he will return to the UFC in 2018 and believes the fight will be held in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)

Conor McGregor has not entered the Octagon since November 2016, but as the days pass, it appears as if he will do so sooner rather than later. In an interview published Tuesday by TMZ, the MMA star spoke about the possible UFC comeback fight.

As for where it will happen?

“We’ll see what happens,” McGregor said as he was jogging on the streets of New York. “I’d love to fight in the Garden again. But I believe this one is Las Vegas.”

McGregor’s last competitive event was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That was the site of his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr., a match McGregor lost.

UFC 229 and UFC 232 are scheduled to be held in Las Vegas. The former will be held October 6. The latter will take place December 29. In the TMZ interview, McGregor did not say whether or not his opponent will be Khabib Nurmagomedov, the current UFC lightweight champion.

McGregor did say, though, he hopes he will fight in 2018.

“It’s not official, but we’re close,” he said.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jeff Passan: Astros reveal their character in trade for closer Roberto Osuna

• 49ers’ Richard Sherman rips Jerry Jones and his ‘plantation mentality’

• College hoops scandal is far from over: 5 pressing questions

• Pat Forde: 40 things to know about the college football schedule

