Conor McGregor said on Twitter that he's agreed to fight Dustin Poirier in January

Conor McGregor, it seems, is ready to get back into the Octagon.

McGregor tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that he’s accepted a bout against Dustin Poirier in January, and that he hopes to have that fight take place at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

McGregor-Poirier reportedly not yet official

The fight is not yet official, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, and Poirier told Helwani on Wednesday that nobody from the UFC has reached out to him about it yet.

McGregor last fought in January, when he beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in less than 30 seconds. That marked his first bout since falling to undefeated Russian champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in their infamous 2018 match.

McGregor has been vying for a rematch ever since, though Nurmagomedov wants nothing to do with him. He even declined to do a reboot of “The Ultimate Fighter” alongside McGregor, no matter what he would have made.

The UFC reportedly offered McGregor the Poirier fight for Jan. 23, something it did shortly after McGregor proposed a charity exhibition between the two. McGregor was also in “serious talks” to take on boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, too.

"We offered him a fight. We got him his own date," UFC president Dana White said, via ESPN. "We didn't have a date this year. We have everything laid out for this year, with world champions fighting for titles. He wants to fight Dustin Poirier apparently, so we went to [broadcast partner] ESPN and got him his own date. He's been offered Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23.”

Poirier is fresh off a win against Dan Hooker in January, his first since also falling to Nurmagomedov last year. That marked his only loss since 2016.

While McGregor said he’s in on Wednesday, only time will tell if the bout actually moves forward.

