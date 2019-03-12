Conor McGregor speaks out after alleged phone-smashing arrest

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is speaking out following his Monday morning arrest in Miami. (Getty Images)

Just 24 hours after it was reported that UFC superstar Conor McGregor was detained after allegedly stealing and smashing a fan’s phone outside of the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, the former lightweight champion is speaking out for the first time since being discharged from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

McGregor is scheduled to appear in court for charges stemming from his arrest on April 10, per MMA Fighting.

McGregor posted a photo with a short caption to his Instagram early Tuesday morning, just hours after being released on $12,500 bond.

“Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on. I love my fans dearly. Thank you all ❤️,” the 30-year-old wrote.

McGregor is being accused of slapping a cell phone out of a fan’s hand, repeatedly stomping on the device while it remained on the ground and finally picking the phone up and walking away.

The alleged victim, Ahmed Abdirzak, valued the phone at $1,000 in their police report.

Following the incident, the Ireland native was booked on charges of felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Samuel Rabin, McGregor’s lawyer, confirmed his client did play a role in the altercation, and asserted McGregor plans to cooperate with law enforcement.

“Last evening Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation over a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement,” Rabin’s statement read. “Mr McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

