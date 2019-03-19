Conor McGregor has one more demand before stepping back into the Octagon

Conor McGregor hasn’t stepped into the Octagon in five months, but is willing to hop back in on one condition: a share of the UFC.

[Best bracket wins $1M: Enter our free contest now! | Printable bracket]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While promoting his Proper 12 whiskey in Chicago, McGregor told reporters and fans that he is ready to fight, but also wants to be compensated fairly by the UFC.

“There’s no problem with that. But if they want me to push that – and I have no problem pushing that – give me my rightful shares in the UFC company.”

VIDEO: Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) discusses being in the co-main event, says he’d do it if the UFC gave him his “fair share of the company” pic.twitter.com/YqGatmHXy5 — Mike Pendleton (@MP2310) March 19, 2019

Not the first time

McGregor has long been vocal about his desire to be compensated by the UFC in the past.

After defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 and becoming the first two-division champ, McGregor told reporters, “Whoever runs this place now has to come to me and give me my slice,” he said. “Bring me on board for real. I need to be set for life on this.”

UFC’s most popular fighter

Per Tapology, a combat sports website, McGregor owns the top three PPV’s in terms of buys of all-time. His last UFC fight, an October loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, shattered previous records and netted 2.4 million buys. His two fights with Nate Diaz are second and third, respectively.

His “Money Fight” boxing matchup with Floyd Mayweather had 4.3 million buys and generated over $600 million in revenue.

Legal road ahead

Story continues

While McGregor does not have an opponent set just yet, he does have a few legal dates.

McGregor is due back in court on March 29 to finish his disorderly conduct charge stemming from the bus attack during UFC 223. He will also appear in court on April 10 for his arrest on strong-armed robbery.

More from Yahoo Sports: