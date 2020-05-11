Conor McGregor goes on Twitter tirade after UFC 249 targeting Khabib, Gaethje, Ferguson, Poirier

Cassandra NegleyWriter
Yahoo Sports
Conor McGregor laid waste to a bunch of fighters on Twitter. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Conor McGregor laid waste to a bunch of fighters on Twitter. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Conor McGregor had a chatty Monday on Twitter, pressing send on seven tweets that opined on UFC 249 without fans, the results in the lightweight division and his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor took a few tangents, but the gist is he’s ready to get back in the ring even if fans aren’t able to attend and he wants to do it against interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje (22-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC). Gaethje earned a comprehensive victory over Tony Ferguson on Saturday night. By the time it was called in the fifth round, Ferguson suffered an orbital fracture.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

First up, McGregor (22-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) changed his tune on fighting without fans, calling it “my f---ing pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.”

(Tweets include language)

McGregor initially credited Ferguson (25-4 MMA, 15-2 UFC), but switched lanes and called his “frame and preparation” “embarrassing.” Ferguson’s 12-fight winning streak was snapped and McGregor called out the credit he got for it by saying he was “never the level perceived.”

Ferguson took repeated blows to the face. According to UFC, Gaethje landed 100 of his 143 significant strikes to the head. McGregor questioned if he would heal and lined up Dustin Poirier (28-5 MMA, 17-5 UFC) as his next competitor. He also took down Poirier, saying he would “be fed to the floor again” and called his career a “rinse and repeat” of wins and folding.

Then it was back to Gaethje, who has talked about wanting to fight McGregor before. He’s also publicly taken issue with McGregor’s incidents outside of the arena. McGregor went in on this one, saying he would “f ---ing butcher” Gaethje and string his teeth on a necklace.

“You are f---ing dead.”

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a McGregor rant without a shot at Nurmagomedov, which whom he has even more of a heated history.

Finally, McGregor laid waste to it all and said this was only the beginning. The welterweight division is up next.

Gaethje’s manager says no to McGregor fight

Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz responded to the tweets with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. He said the next fight would be Nurmagomedov and Gaethje.

He said McGregor could be the co-main event, which could prompt more from McGregor soon.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next