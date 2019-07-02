Conor McGregor crushes 'Bottle Cap Challenge' and picks a big-name fighter to do it next

Floyd Mayweather has been called out by Conor McGregor. (AP Foto/Isaac Brekken)

Conor McGregor is used to calling out other fighters by now. During his excellent — but often controversial — run in mixed-martial arts, McGregor has mixed it up with all of them.

That’s why it was interesting to see which fighter McGregor called out after completing the “Bottle Cap Challenge.”

Have no idea what we’re talking about? That’s OK. The “Bottle Cap Challenge” is a new viral Internet sensation. It involves a person unscrewing the cap of the bottle by roundhouse kicking it.

Here was McGregor’s version:

Excellent job Jason Statham, I tip my cap to you.

I’ll take it from here.

I nominate Floyd Mayweather. @properwhiskey pic.twitter.com/9IrFUXyehx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2019

After he was done, McGregor nominated Floyd Mayweather to take the challenge next. McGregor and Mayweather famously boxed each other in 2017. Mayweather won that fight, knocking out McGregor in the 10th round. While there are no plans for a rematch, rumors pop up every couple months suggesting it’s happening.

The “Bottle Cap Challenge” has become the newest craze, especially among MMA fighters like Max Holloway. The challenge was started by Farabi Davletchin, a tae kwon do champion.

While many fighters have taken on the challenge, some celebrities have given it a shot too. That includes action star Jason Statham and musician John Mayer. No, really.

Will Mayweather accept this challenge from McGregor? Who knows. If he does, will it re-ignite rumors of a possible rematch? Almost certainly.

