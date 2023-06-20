Conor Gallagher wants Chelsea stay under ‘top manager’ Mauricio Pochettino

Conor Gallagher insists he “loves” Chelsea and has expressed his desire to work for “top manager” Mauricio Pochettino amid his uncertain future.

The 23-year-old has interest from both Newcastle and West Ham this summer and was put up for sale by Chelsea during the January transfer window.

Gallagher did, however, outperform most of his team-mates in a difficult season that ended under interim manager Frank Lampard.

When asked whether he will leave his boyhood club this summer, Gallagher played down rumours over an exit.

“I love Chelsea, it has been a tough season for me and the whole team so I think we will just be working hard to get us back to where we belong,” he said.

Gallagher was involved in England’s wins over Malta and North Macedonia but will now get a few weeks off before pre-season starts.

Looking to the future: Conor Gallagher wants to make an impact under Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Pochettino will lead training when he officially starts the job in July, and his arrival has provoked renewed optimism in Gallagher.

“He’s a top manager, everyone at Chelsea is happy he’s here and we’re looking forward to working with him,” he said.

Gallagher was the only Chelsea representative in England’s latest squad, with Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell and Reece James all facing fitness issues to varying degrees.

Chelsea’s players will need to improve from their dismal 12th-placed Premier League finish to get back into a Three Lions side that thrived under Gareth Southgate during the international break.

Gallagher has thanked Southgate for sticking with him as he looks to recover from a tough club season, adding: “I am always grateful to be here and for Gareth to have that trust in me despite it being a tough season for both me and Chelsea.

“I am really happy he has shown that trust in me still and I think he knows I will work as hard as I can no matter what to give my best.

“I just need to keep working hard and get a bit of my confidence back in a way, I didn’t lose it but I need to get a rhythm of playing more games, score more goals and I am trying to reach that stage.”

England have won all four of their Group C games and are well placed to secure qualification to Euro 2024 next summer.

They will rank as favourites alongside France in Germany and Gallagher praised his “world-class” team-mates who excelled at Old Trafford on Monday night.

“The individuals are world-class players but what’s special about the team is how well we link up together and how hard we work for each other,” he said. “That’s the best thing.

“To score the goals we got were amazing and I think the lads can enjoy their summers after that.”