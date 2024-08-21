Conor Gallagher seals switch from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid on five-year deal

England midfielder Conor Gallagher has completed his move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge, has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish outfit after the clubs agreed a reported £33.7million fee.

Gallagher’s future had been the subject of speculation for some time as he entered the final year of his contract and with it unclear how he fitted into new manager Enzo Maresca’s plans.

A statement from Atletico read: “Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Conor Gallagher, who has signed for the club until 2029.”

Gallagher had been a regular in the Chelsea side over the past two seasons after loan spells at Charlton, Swansea, West Brom and Crystal Palace earlier in his career.

He made 95 appearances for the Blues, scoring 10 goals, and also captained the side on a number of occasions last season.

He was also part of the England squad which reached the final of Euro 2024 this summer.

A post from Chelsea on X read: “Thank you, and good luck, Conor.”