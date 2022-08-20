Conor Gallagher faces crucial period that could define Chelsea future

Sam Dean
·5 min read
In this article:
Conor Gallagher enters pivotal time that could define Chelsea future - GETTY IMAGES
Conor Gallagher enters pivotal time that could define Chelsea future - GETTY IMAGES

The decision was taken only a split-second late, and the pass was only a few inches behind Mason Mount, but those are the finer details that decide games at the highest level and, for Conor Gallagher, it was a reminder of the standards he must reach if he is to excel at a club like Chelsea.

The chance came late in last week’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea were leading the match 2-1, with just a few minutes remaining, and Gallagher found himself in a position to end the game as a contest.

Running onto Kai Havertz’s pass, Gallagher had two options: either shoot from the edge of the box, or set up Mount to his left. At the decisive point, he hesitated for just a tiny moment. When he then played the pass, it was not in Mount’s path. The England midfielder had to check back on himself, losing his momentum, and his shot was subsequently dragged wide.

Such an analysis might sound hypercritical of Gallagher, still only 22 and still finding his feet in Chelsea’s first-team after three years on loan. But we can be sure that Thomas Tuchel noted the lack of ruthlessness in that key part of the match, and these are the moments that might define whether Gallagher becomes the player he has always wanted to be at Stamford Bridge.

It is no exaggeration to suggest that the next few matches, starting with Sunday’s trip to Leeds United, could be pivotal in Gallagher’s Chelsea career. N’Golo Kante will miss “several weeks” with injury, Tuchel said, and Mateo Kovacic is struggling with knee problems. There is a void in Chelsea’s midfield and Gallagher, the academy graduate and boyhood Chelsea fan, seems well-placed to fill it.

He is not alone, though. Perhaps Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be given a rare run of games in central midfield, his natural position. Tuchel could also turn to teenager Carney Chukwuemeka, a recent £20m arrival from Aston Villa and a star of England’s under-19 European Championship success.

There are other options, too, but the fact that Gallagher replaced Kante on Sunday, when the France midfielder went down with a hamstring injury, and that Loftus-Cheek started at wing-back, suggests it will be the former who gets the nod at Elland Road.

Crystal Palace, who remain keen to re-sign Gallagher after his superb loan last season, will be watching the situation closely. The same is true of West Ham United and Newcastle United, who have both expressed their interest despite Gallagher making it clear this summer that he wants to fight for his place at Chelsea, the club he joined at the age of eight.

With Kante and Kovacic out, Gallagher now has an opportunity to prove he can replicate his Palace form at a higher level, under greater pressure. He certainly needs to maintain some of last season’s momentum if he is to secure a place in England’s World Cup squad later this year.

Evidently, replacing Kante is no easy task. In May, Tuchel described Kante as “our Neymar, our Kylian Mbappe… the guy who makes the difference” and it is clear that Chelsea are a far worse team without the Frenchman’s presence in midfield. Under Tuchel they have won just 44 per cent of the league games they have played without Kante, compared to a win rate of 61 per cent when he is available.

Chelsea have a Kante-sized void to fill in midfield - GETTY IMAGES
Chelsea have a Kante-sized void to fill in midfield - GETTY IMAGES

Stylistically, Gallagher’s energy and mobility make him the most natural replacement for Kante in Tuchel’s squad. But a midfield role at Chelsea requires so much more than a willingness to cover ground for the team. There must be technical quality, too, and a tactical understanding that provides a solid platform for Jorginho alongside him.

Those are the areas in which Gallagher must prove himself in a blue shirt, in the short-term and over a longer period of time. As detailed by Telegraph Sport this week, Kante’s future is a dilemma for Chelsea due to the imminent expiry of his contract, and Jorginho turns 31 in December. A midfield evolution is coming soon, and Gallagher is among the players looking to establish himself as a regular star for the next decade or so.

Chelsea’s transfer business this summer is an indication of the need to begin this gradual transition in midfield. Chukwuemeka’s arrival from Villa is proof of that, as is the signing of Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan for a fee of around £13m.

The initial plan for Casadei, 19, is to work with Chelsea’s youth teams before he transitions into the senior squad. He will hope to make more of an impression on Tuchel than Billy Gilmour and Ethan Ampadu, two other young Chelsea midfielders who are not in the German’s plans this season.

It all makes for quite the queue of talent behind the senior trio of Kante, Kovacic and Jorginho. Loftus-Cheek and Gallagher seem to be at the front of that queue for now, but they will know how quickly things can change at a club as turbulent as Chelsea. For Gallagher, especially, this is an opportunity that could set the tone for the rest of his season, and perhaps beyond.

