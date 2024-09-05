Conor Gallagher denies claims of technical shortcomings at Chelsea

Conor Gallagher , despite his protracted departure from Chelsea , said: ‘I am so thankful and grateful for everything they did for me.’ Photograph: Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Conor Gallagher has hit back at suggestions that Chelsea sold him to Atlético Madrid because they did not think the midfielder was technically good enough to play for Enzo Maresca. Although Gallagher was a key player for Mauricio Pochettino last season, his impressive form was not enough to stop his boyhood club from inviting offers for him this summer.

Chelsea could not agree a contract extension with the England international, whose deal was due to expire next year, and they excluded him from the first-team squad. There was no shortage of interest in Gallagher, who was targeted by Aston Villa and Tottenham, and he completed a £34m move to Atlético last month.

Although their manager, Diego Simeone, regarded as one of the best in the world, was happy to sign Gallagher, Chelsea were said to have concluded that Gallagher was unsuited to the possession football favoured by Maresca, who replaced Pochettino as head coach in June.

“I don’t think that’s true,” Gallagher said. “Last season I had a good season with Chelsea and you could see by Pochettino playing me every game and showing his trust in me. The fans appreciated what I did on the pitch. I’m very grateful for all of that and very thankful to the fans, and very thankful to Pochettino for giving me that platform to go and express myself and show the best version of myself at Chelsea.”

A move was inevitable after Gallagher turned down Chelsea’s two-year deal with the option of an extra year. The club have handed some of their players eight-year deals. The apparent discrepancy was pointed out to Gallagher.

“Chelsea make their own decisions and they’ve brought in some top players on long contracts,” he said. “That wasn’t the situation with me but what happened is good for everyone.”

Gallagher, who is committed to learning Spanish, joined Chelsea when he was six and was keen not to engage in a war of words with his old side. “With Chelsea I have only got good things to say,” he said.

“I am so thankful and grateful for everything they did for me in the academy and the first team. As for the fans, last season especially they really warmed to me, which made me feel confident and good.”

The chance to play for Simeone played influenced Gallagher, who opened up on his first conversation with the Argentinian. “He was very welcoming and it was ‘Ready to get to work?’ basically,” he said.

“That’s what he’s like, that’s his character; he just wants everyone to work as hard as possible, to prepare for each game and to win – and that’s perfect for me.”

Gallagher hopes to feature when England open their Nations League campaign away to the Republic of Ireland on Saturday. He said no longer having Gareth Southgate was weird, but he is happy with Lee Carsley’s appointment as interim head coach. “I know him really well from the under-21s,” Gallagher said. “He was very good. Very honest and very demanding. But also very laid-back.

“He makes the players feel at ease when they’re speaking to him, which is a great way to be. I’m really excited to work with Cars. He’s a top manager.”

Gallagher is keen to challenge for a place in England’s midfield after failing to impress during their run to the final of Euro 2024. He did not start after being substituted at half-time during the goalless draw with Slovenia in the group stage and he looked back at the defeat by Spain in the final.

“They were just fluid and they all knew what they were doing, whereas we weren’t as good at that.

“Then again, another day we could have won the game. We take a lot out from the tournament and into our next challenge.”