Conor Benn investigated over claims he 'failed another drugs test' earlier this year - PA

Conor Benn could be investigated over fresh claims that the 26-year-old boxer failed another drugs test earlier this year for the same clomifene substance which saw his fight with Chris Eubank Jnr cancelled last week by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC).

Benn's failed drugs test which stopped his O2 fight came through the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) in September.

The boxer, who has always insisted he is a clean athlete, has yet to respond, but Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing is insisting that Benn will clear his name with "more information to come out".

However, Frank Warren told The Daily Mail: "It's no secret that a British fighter has failed a drugs test but lawyers are trying to prevent the WBC and the British Boxing Board of Control from releasing details."

Speaking on the DAZN Boxing Show on Tuesday night, Hearn said: "The Boxing Board did not grant Benn a hearing. Let's see the process unfold. We respected the board's decision, but I believe Benn will clear his name when all the facts come out."

The Benn vs Eubank Jnr event collapsed last Wednesday morning when news broke that Benn, the naturally smaller of the two fighters, had tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug.

The test was taken in September through Vada and not the UK Anti-Doping Agency (Ukad), the body sanctioned to oversee drug-testing for the BBBC.

Benn had returned a test containing clomifene, a drug that was designed to help women with infertility. However, it is also widely-known as a masking agent and can increase testosterone levels in men. He was not suspended by the boxing board, and has claimed he is "clean".

Hearn added on Tuesday night: "Conor Benn has a big fight on his hands. But let the case be heard. Many people have already made up their minds, but you will see. There is a lot of hypocrisy and people jumping on the bandwagon. We want a fair hearing."