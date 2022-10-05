Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn in fresh doubt as British Boxing Board of Control ‘prohibits’ fight

Grudge match: Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr (Getty Images)

Saturday’s blockbuster fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn has been prohibited from going ahead by the British Boxing Board of Control.

The organisation said it was “not in the interests of boxing” for the fight to take place at the O2 in London after Benn failed a drugs test in the build-up.

The board informed both sets of promoters Matchroom and Wasserman of their position on Wednesday morning but, in a conflicting statement, the promoters said the fight was still happening.

They would need to find another sanctioning body to allow it go ahead in the wake of Benn returning an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of the substance clomifene, a fertility drug, following a sample taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

In its statement, the BBBoC said: "The contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn is prohibited as it is not in the interests of Boxing. That was communicated to the Boxers and Promoters involved on the morning of 5/10/22.”

The B sample has yet to be tested and the two promoters said in a statement the fight at the O2 would still go ahead.

That statement read: “Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended and he remains free to fight.

“Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

“Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”

Eubank Jr had labelled this weekend’s dynasty fight a trilogy in the wake of his father twice boxing Benn’s father, Nigel, three decades ago. Eubank Jr had dropped down to 157lbs for the meeting - his lowest weight since the age of 18 - while Benn has had to put on 10lbs to make the step up from his preferred weight.