Conor Benn confirms Chris Eubank Jr agreement as potential UK venues and dates revealed

Conor Benn has vowed to retire Chris Eubank Jr as the pair move closer to reaching an agreement for a fight in early 2024.

It is just over a year since the British rivals were supposed to meet at the 02 Arena, only for the bout to be called off during fight week after Benn failed two drugs tests.

For Benn, much of the 12 months since then has been centred on attempts to get himself back in the ring. The 27-year-old is not currently licensed to fight in the UK, after the British Boxing Board of Control and UKAD appealed the decision to lift his suspension from boxing earlier in the summer.

Benn has returned to the ring since then, beating Rodolfo Orozco in Florida as he made a low-key return to the ring in September, and the focus is now on securing the fight with Eubank. The original bout was set to be a 157lbs catchweight contest, but Benn is expected to move up to 160lbs this time.

"It's agreed my end, we're ready to go," Benn told Matchroom Boxing.

"It's [now] who will ring walk second and first, name first, second - it doesn't really matter. For me, getting in there at 160 is no problem. I don't want to hear no excuses."

He added: "I will dismantle him. I will ruin him. He gets absolutely destroyed. There's no comeback - there will be no comeback after he fights me. I will put him into retirement."

There was talk of the fight taking place on December 23, but that has now been pushed back and it is expected that the fight will take place early next year.

Benn's promoter Hearn has revealed that the bout will likely take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff

"Those are the two dates in play," Hearn told Boxing News.

"We had a meeting with Conor this morning, Kalle is in negotiations with Chris Eubank Jr to make the fight. We let him do his side, we do our side, and hopefully we can announce the fight as soon as next week."