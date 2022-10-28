Conor Benn claims ‘contamination’ could be to blame after admitting to two failed drugs tests

George Flood
·2 min read
Conor Benn failed two VADA drugs tests before his cancelled bout with Chris Eubank Jr (Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)
Conor Benn believes contamination could be to blame as he reiterated that he is a clean athlete after confirming a second positive drugs test.

Benn’s blockbuster bout with Chris Eubank Jr scheduled for October 8 at London’s O2 Arena was initially thrown into chaos and then later cancelled after an adverse Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test taken in September showed traces of the fertility drug clomifene, which can increase testosterone levels in men and is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The 26-year-old immediately denied any wrongdoing as he set about quickly clearing his name with the support of promoter Eddie Hearn.

Earlier this week, Benn accused the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) of running an “unfair and biased procedure” as claims of misconduct against him were upheld by the governing body, which Benn said was not related to the VADA issue.

The BBBoC claimed Benn had voluntary relinquished his licence to box under them, though his team said it had already lapsed and he had decided not to renew.

He has now admitted to an earlier failed VADA test taken in July, with Benn initially believing that it must have been “faulty”.

‘The Destroyer’ insisted again on Thursday that he is a clean athlete as he claimed contamination could be to blame.

"Trace amounts were found. The tiniest of traces. The only thing I can think of is contamination," Benn told The Sun.

"I've not taken anything. I never have done, never would. It's not what I stand for, it's not what my team stands for.

"Why would I take the biggest fight of my life, sign up to VADA - voluntary anti-doping - and then take this substance? I signed up to VADA in February, so it doesn't make any sense. Why would I take something then?

"If you Google this substance, it stays in your system for months. Do I look like an idiot?

"The traces were so low there was no benefit. The science will prove that.

"I've got the best scientists on this. And I am now spending a lot of money trying to prove my innocence here. A lot of money.

"You are talking about me really trying to prove my innocence and get to the bottom of what has happened here.

"I passed all my UKAD tests, which people aren't talking about. I've passed all my tests in and out of camp. I've been a professional for seven years and never failed a test."

