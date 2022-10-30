Connor Swindells describes ‘intense’ bootcamp preparation for upcoming SAS role

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·3 min read

Connor Swindells said preparing for his upcoming role in Steven Knight’s drama SAS Rogue Heroes involved “a lot of marching around in the sand” in the heat of Morocco.

The Sex Education actor stars in the six-part series following the creation of the world’s most renowned and ruthless special forces unit.

The 26-year-old said he felt “very grateful” having had the chance to film in the Sahara desert for the BBC series, which was directed by Tom Shankland.

SAS: Rogue Heroes
Filming in the Sahara desert for SAS: Rogue Heroes (Kudos/BBC)

“It was so hard to film out there in the Sahara in those conditions, but it brought a real truth to it that you couldn’t have cheated in any other circumstance. I feel grateful for that,” he said.

“It is a character in itself and was something we as a crew had to wrestle with. I’m very grateful for how tough it was and I think it will influence our performances and make it that much better.”

The show meets Swindells’s character, eccentric young officer David Stirling, in hospital after a training exercise went wrong.

He creates a radical plan that flies in the face of all accepted rules of modern warfare and fights for permission to recruit the toughest, boldest and brightest soldiers for a small undercover unit that will create mayhem behind enemy lines, following his assertion that traditional commando units do not work.

Speaking about preparing for the role, Swindells said reading Stirling’s autobiography gave him a “really great insight” into his mind and it was “informative” reading books about people’s perspective on him.

The SAS War Diary 1941-45
SAS founder David Stirling (Extraordinary Editions/PA)

He continued: “There was a big prep period for this and I’m really grateful that I got to do it. We had a big rehearsal period before filming which was really helpful for all the guys to really get to know each other and just hash out key scenes in person.

“The bootcamp was intense – we would start at about 7am when it was already about 30 degrees in Morocco, so you could easily burn and get sun stroke even at that time of day.

“It was hard, lots of marching around in the sand, but it was fun and a real bonding experience.”

The actor stars alongside Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen and Dominic West in the BBC series.

Speaking about the training, Game Of Thrones star Allen said: “I have to admit that I just lapped it up, I just loved it. Apart from the two to three day period where I was suffering from heat stroke and food poisoning at the same time, that was not nice.

SAS: Rogue Heroes
Alfie Allen as Jock Lewes, Connor Swindells as David Stirling, and Jack O’Connell as Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes (Kudos/BBC/PA)

“I’d say the one day that really sticks in the memory for me was in episode three when me and Mike Sadler, played by Tom Glynn-Carney, meet. That day was 53 degrees Celsius, it was super-super-hot.

“The environment we were working in definitely lent itself to a kind of forced method acting.

“It was a test of physical and mental endurance without a shadow of a doubt. We were in these insane conditions that obviously the real life story would have taken place in, but of course there would have been way, way more to deal with back then than we as the actors were dealing with.”

Adapted from Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book, the series offers a dramatised account of how the SAS was formed during the Second World War, having been granted access to secret SAS archives.

SAS Rogue Heroes airs on October 30 at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Latest Stories

  • How To Dress Up Like Julia Fox For Halloween

    It's Saturday night and we are well into Halloweekend and everyone is dressing up as Julia Fox....

  • Julia Fox Kicks Ass as The Fifth Element for Halloween

    While everyone is dressing as Julia Fox for Halloween, the queen herself chose to mirror another...

  • Law enforcement is pursuing search warrants in connection with Pelosi attack

    Federal and local investigators are looking into the background and movements of a man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacking her husband, Paul Pelosi on Friday. Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Depape, accusing him of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer when officers responded to a priority well-being check at 2:27 a.m. local time. The attack was intentional, not random, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said Friday.

  • How Does the Royal Family Make Money?

    When it comes to the British royal family, all that shiny jewelry and those lavish homes we see are often items that have been passed down for generations. And as public servants of the U.K., they don't technically have “salaries.” So, how exactly are these royals able to earn any money? Keep reading to see everything we found out. From Duchess to Viscount (Vis-what?): A Complete Guide to British Royal Titles 1. Are Royal Family Members Allowed to Make Money? Chris Jackson/Getty Images Well, yes

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime bests world No. 1 Alcaraz to advance to Swiss Indoors final

    BASEL, Switzerland — Felix Auger-Aliassime is playing some of the best tennis of his career and recent opponents have had no answer for him. The Montreal native defeated world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 to book his ticket to the Swiss Indoors final on Saturday. He will next play Holger Rune in Sunday's final with eyes on his third consecutive ATP Tour title. Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament having won the Firenze Open and European Open in back-to-back weeks. “It’s amazing," Auger-Aliass

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadian pairs duo Brooke McIntosh, Benjamin Mimar excited for senior Grand Prix debut on home ice

    Despite making their partnership official just days before the pandemic hit, Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar are still one of Canada's newest and youngest Canadian pairs teams ready to make their senior Grand Prix debut Oct. 29 at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ont. "It's definitely been a wild ride," McIntosh said recently. "I don't think we would've thought that we'd have two Grand Prix going into our first senior season when we first got together." Having said that, there seems to be few ner

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canada women to play two international soccer friendlies in Brazil next month

    Canada will head to South America next month for a pair of women's friendlies against Brazil during the November FIFA international window. The seventh-ranked Canadians will take on No. 9 Brazil on Nov. 11 and Nov. 15. Location of the games in Brazil was not announced. "We are excited to end the year with two great games against Brazil," Canada coach Bev Priestman said in a statement. "We know both of our nations have a rich history when playing each other in big moments. Given some of the roste

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat