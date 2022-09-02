Connor Swift knows the pressure will be on at Tour of Britain

Ian Parker, PA
·3 min read

Connor Swift will swap his Arkea-Samsic jersey for Great Britain colours at next week’s Tour of Britain but team matters will still be on his mind.

Swift usually rides stage races in a domestique role but will target the general classification over the eight days that take the peloton from Aberdeen to the Isle of Wight, getting a leadership opportunity in a youthful national squad.

The Yorkshireman is riding for Britain as his French ProTour team are not on the start list, but any UCI points he accrues will count in the tight battle for the three-year WorldTour licences – bringing with them guaranteed places at the biggest races – which will be awarded this winter.

The complex system is not quite a promotion and relegation battle but is more easily understood as one – if more than 18 teams apply for a WorldTour licence their points tally from the last three years will decide it.

A post shared by AJ Bell Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@thetourofbritain)

Arkea-Samsic are fighting to stay above the likes of Lotto-Soudal and Movistar in order to move up a level, but competition is intense as the season’s end nears.

“There is pressure,” Swift told the PA news agency. “Normally it’s on the top guys in the team, they’re paid to be the leaders and to carry the team and score those points so for sure their conversations with the sports directors will be a lot more serious than mine because I’m more of a domestique.

“But I know the pressure is there. At the dinner table after the race we’re talking about it. It’s on everyone’s minds and everyone knows it’s a big factor.”

The system is proving controversial. It was introduced just before the pandemic, and almost all the results that will count have been impacted by the disruption to racing. Some now feel WorldTour teams should not be at risk of relegation as a result, but Swift unsurprisingly disagrees.

“Maybe teams that didn’t take notice from the start of 2020 are panicking now and changing their race programmes,” he said. “Our race programmes were all calculated from 2020 to score the most points we can.

British Cycling National Road Championships 2021 – Time Trial – Lincoln
Connor Swift rides for Arkea-Samsic, but the French team will not race the Tour of Britain (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Arkea have played it really well. It’s only the teams panicking now that want to change some rules.”

Arkea-Samsic’s tally has been impacted by the loss of Nairo Quintana’s points from the Tour de France.

Swift, riding in his third Tour this summer, played a key role in helping the Colombian finish sixth overall but that result has been deleted after Quintana tested positive for Tramadol, banned by the UCI though not by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

“It’s disappointing for the team because those points are really important,” the 2018 British national champion said.

“Three weeks on the road where you’re all working towards a collective, to then lose that is not very nice.”

A post shared by Connor Swift (@swiftconnor)

Swift’s commitment to Arkea’s cause is not dimmed by the news he will leave the team at the end of the season – though the 26-year-old would not be drawn on reports linking him to the Ineos Grenadiers, current team of his cousin Ben.

Swift expects Sunday’s opening stage, from Aberdeen to the Glenshee Ski Centre, to immediately set the tone in the battle for the leader’s red jersey as the uphill finish will create time gaps from day one.

Whatever points prizes are on the line, Swift said home crowds would give him the biggest spur.

“Racing the Tour of Britain is massive,” he added. “The European guys gets to race on home roads all the time. It does give you that extra bit when you’re suffering or coming to a finale.

“In the Tour of Britain you always see the home riders in the top end of the results. It gives you that extra motivation.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ambrosie says he has received assurances from Alouettes majority ownership about club

    TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has received assurances from the Montreal Alouettes majority ownership that nothing has changed with the CFL club. Minority owner Gary Stern created a huge stir Monday when he announced he was stepping away from the franchise's day-to-day operations and surrendering his spot on the CFL's board of governors. Stern and partner/father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the Alouettes from the CFL in January, 2020, with Spiegel taking a 75 per cent ownership st

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Locals raise thousands in donations for all 6 killed in Barrie car crash

    A group of women in Barrie is hoping to raise $60,000 for the six young people killed in a car crash on a closed road in Barrie, Ont., last weekend. Ripple of Kindness, with support from Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, has raised more than $11,000 for the families of Luke West, Curtis King, River Wells, Haley Marin, Jersey Mitchell and Jason O'Connor. They were killed in a single-vehicle collision in the south end of Barrie, about an hour north of Toronto, and were found early Sunday morning. "While t

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t