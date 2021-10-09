Connor Roberts hoping history repeats itself as Wales chase World Cup play-off

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Blanche
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Connor Roberts believes Wales can make another late run for major tournament qualification (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)
Connor Roberts believes Wales can make another late run for major tournament qualification (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Connor Roberts is hoping history repeats itself in Wales’ chase for a World Cup play-off place.

Wales visit Estonia on Monday, level on points with the second-placed Czech Republic but with a game in hand.

The Dragons are almost-certainly guaranteed a play-off place due to their Nations League results last year, but finishing second could secure a more-favourable draw in the March play-offs.

The Czech Republic possess a better goal difference and have scored more goals than Wales – the first two deciding factors in the event of a tie – with Robert Page’s side having drawn their last two games.

“In the Euro qualifiers we took two defeats against Croatia and Hungary,” said Burnley full-back Roberts.

“The next camp we salvaged a bit and we were still in it. I wrote on social media we’ve still got a chance and we’re in exactly the same position now.

“All we can do is try and win the next game. But no game in international football is easy and Estonia have got some good players.”

Hopefully it doesn't come down to the last game against Belgium... but it would be better for it to be that way than to be out of the running by then

Connor Roberts

The Czech Republic finish with a trip to Belarus on Monday and a home game against Estonia next month.

Wales follow their trip to Tallinn with closing November home games against Belarus and Belgium, the latter being eight points clear and almost guaranteed to claim the automatic qualification place.

Roberts said: “Hopefully it doesn’t come down to the last game against Belgium for us to take that second place.

“But it would be better for it to be that way than to be out of the running by then.

Aaron Ramsey (right) celebrates giving Wales the lead in their 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic in Prague (Petr David Josek/AP) (AP)
Aaron Ramsey (right) celebrates giving Wales the lead in their 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic in Prague (Petr David Josek/AP) (AP)

“If we have to get a result at home to Belgium, then so be it.”

Huddersfield’s Sorba Thomas made his Wales debut in the closing stages in Prague, just 272 days after playing for National League side Boreham Wood.

Thomas had his shirt signed by all the players in the dressing room after the game, with skipper Aaron Ramsey autographing on his right shoulder.

“Everywhere I go this shirt is coming with me,” pledged the 22-year-old Thomas. “I’m just lost for words and so happy that a long dream has become a reality.

“I can actually call myself a Welsh international and hopefully there is more to come.

“When someone like Aaron Ramsey comes up to you after the game and tells you ‘well done’, that’s it.

“I’ve played against him on FIFA and here he was congratulating me on winning a Welsh cap.

“I’ve been pinching myself ever since I joined up with the squad in Cardiff wondering if I’d wake up. I’m living a dream and I hope it never stops.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kyle Lowry already making impression on U.S. media

    Former Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry is only two games into his time with the Miami Heat and reviews have already been glowing. Perhaps too glowing.

  • 12 bold predictions for the 2021-22 NHL season

    Connor McDavid to hit 150 points? Washington and Pittsburgh to each miss the playoffs? It could happen.

  • Fantasy Football: Week 5 sit-start advice

    Dalton Del Don provides his lineup tips for every Week 5 game, along with some DFS fliers and fades.

  • How Dalano Banton has made a case for a spot in the Raptors' rotation

    Dalano Banton is still raw, but he's catching Nick Nurse's eye with his play.

  • For Blue Jays rookies, 2021 season was baptism by fire

    Even through an intense playoff race, Blue Jays youngsters found the space and confidence to grow into their roles.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 5 preview, schedule, live streams

    Week 5 in the NFL brings two heavyweight showdowns in the AFC, as well as the lone remaining undefeated team facing a tough divisional test.

  • Fantasy Football: Week 5 positional rankings

    Need to break some lineup ties ahead of kick-off? Check out our Week 5 flex position rankings.

  • 10 most memorable moments of the Blue Jays' 2021 season

    The 2021 Blue Jays missed the playoffs by a hair, but made some incredible memories along the way.

  • Svi Mykhailiuk a pleasant surprise for Raptors

    Svi Mykhailiuk’s confidence, playmaking and shooting have put the 24-year-old in a position for rotation minutes this season.

  • Feel familiar? Giants embark on a postseason run with some new characters in the mix

    It's not an even year, and it's not magic. The 2021 Giants just keep winning.

  • Raptors assistant Gleeson brings flex and winning pedigree to coaching staff

    Trevor Gleeson is known for his use of the Flex offence, which may work well for the Raptors' current roster.

  • Sports psychologists: Price will help end the stigma around mental health in sports

    No pain, no gain. "What a terrible phrase that we've used for many years to describe our athletes."

  • J.R. Smith qualifies for first college golf tournament with North Carolina A&T State

    J.R. Smith will make his college golf debut next week in Phoenix.

  • Nick Nurse accidentally included Kyle Lowry in Raptors' starting lineup

    Old habits die hard for Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

  • Craig Anderson makes 18 saves, Sabres beat Red Wings 3-1

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Craig Anderson made 18 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Saturday in exhibition play. JJ Peterka, Zemgus Girgensons, and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Sabres. They finished the exhibition season 2-3-1. Sam Gagner scored for Detroit and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. The Red Wings were 4-4-0 in the preseason. ___ For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap_sports The Associated Press

  • LEADING OFF: Rays' Brandon Lowe swings into action at Fenway

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: ___ COMFORT ZONE J.D. Martinez, Kiké Hernandez and the Boston Red Sox certainly will be glad to be back home for Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Rays with the best-of-five matchup tied at 1-all. Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe might not mind, either. Lowe batted .455 (10 for 22) with eight walks at Fenway Park this season and is a career .444 hitter in Boston, where the next two games of the ALDS will be played. In 16 games in Boston,

  • Canadian men eliminated from Rugby World Cup contention after loss in Chile

    VALPARAISO, Chile — The Canadian men will watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup from afar, denied a trip to the sport's showcase for the first time ever by a 33-24 loss to Chile on Saturday that gave the South Americans a 54-46 aggregate victory in the two-legged qualifying series. The 21st-ranked Canadian men held a slim lead over No. 28 Chile after their 22-21 opening-leg win last Saturday in Langford, B.C., with Robbie Povey's late penalty giving Canada the edge. Little went right for Canada after t

  • Ronaldo helps Portugal win Qatar friendly, Serbia takes lead

    FARO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo added to his goal-scoring record in men's international soccer by helping Portugal brush off Qatar 3-0 in a friendly on Saturday, while Serbia took the lead of their World Cup qualifying group. Ronaldo surpassed the milestone of 110 goals held by Iran’s Ali Daei last month when he scored twice against Ireland to give him 111. Since then, he missed two matches for Portugal, including a 3-1 win over Qatar in another friendly against the hosts of next year’s

  • England routs Andorra 5-0 to move closer to World Cup

    England moved closer to World Cup qualification with a 5-0 win at Andorra on Saturday. Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scored in the first half against the side ranked 156th in the world then Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish scored after the break. Just 2,285 were in attendance at Estadi Nacional, where the hosts worked overnight to repair the damage caused by the touchline fire around the TV gantry area on the eve of the game. The Europe Group I match saw Ukraine’s Kateryna Monzu

  • Switzerland close gap on Italy by beating N Ireland 2-0

    GENEVA (AP) — With group leader Italy away on Nations League duty, Switzerland took control of second place in their World Cup qualifying section after beating Northern Ireland 2-0 on Saturday. Goals from Steven Zuber and substitute Christian Fassnacht arrived in stoppage time at the end of each half, and both came after the Irish were reduced to 10 men. Both goals came on fast breaks through an overrun Irish defense, yet were poor reward for Switzerland’s 25 attempts, seven on target, in a Euro