Jailed: Driver, 23, who left friend to die after 140mph police chase crash

Connor Money has been jailed following a high-speed police chase on the M2 (SWNS)

A driver has been sentenced to nine years in jail after he hit speeds of 140mph on the M2 before crashing and fleeing, leaving his passenger to die.

Connor Money sped into the back of a lorry while attempting to undertake a different vehicle in Rainham.

The 23-year-old then ran from the scene to try and evade capture after what one officer described as the worst driving he had seen in 25 years.

Shocking video footage from different dashboard cameras shows Money, from Dartford, Kent, speed down a motorway and attempt to weave through cars.

Two Kent Police officers first became suspicious of Money's driving while he was travelling on the coastbound M2 at around 1.30pm on 8 October.

The constables overtook his vehicle and displayed a message on their rear window which instructed him to follow them.

Dashcam footage shows Connor Money speed down a motorway and attempt to weave through cars. (SWNS)

Money appeared to be following their instructions but, when the officers left junction two to find a safe location to stop, he chose to suddenly disobey the request and sped down the motorway.

As Money passed junction 4, driving at around 130 mph, he attempted to undertake a lorry that had moved from lane one to lane two to make way for another HGV that was joining from the slip road.

Money failed to see the joining vehicle and collided with the back of it.

Instead of staying at the scene to check on the well-being of his front seat passenger, Money chose to run into some nearby woodland.

The passenger, a 23-year-old man from Dartford, died at the scene.

Money was later found on South Bush Lane by an officer.

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to nine years at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Sergeant Chris Wade, Kent Police’s lead investigating officer for the case, said: "This is without doubt the worst driving I have encountered in 25 years of policing.”

Money will also serve an additional 10 months in prison for an unrelated Metropolitan Police case and will be subject to a 10-year driving ban after his release.