Connor McKnight RTW Spring 2022

The look: In launching his brand earlier this year, Connor McKnight — who cut his teeth at Bode and Kith — offered comfortable wardrobe staples for men and women that were based on silhouettes popular with Black youth, but in updated materials. He continued the journey for spring, rereleasing some of the key silhouettes from season one and expanding the collection to pieces worn by family and friends and seen in classic television shows such as “The Brady Bunch.”

Quote of note: “My original collection was an ode to the Black mundane and I reinvented silhouettes we’ve seen for years. This time I’m focusing on what it means to be the perfect family,” he said.

More from WWD

Key pieces: A pile knit sweater in dual colors, 1950s-inspired worker trousers and drawstring striped pajama pants blended with a short-sleeved button-down shirt that looked traditional on the surface but was actually created from Velcro material. “I like to use techie things,” he said.

The takeaway: The line had a retro feel with its loose silhouettes and mixed utility details that looked polished despite their casual bent. With his solid résumé and unique take on classics to appeal to a young audience, it may help him stand apart from the crowd.

Launch Gallery: Connor McKnight Men's Spring 2022

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.