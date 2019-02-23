Connor McDavid, Oilers not impressed with two-game suspension for head shot





Connor McDavid didn’t believe he was going to be suspended, but after yesterday’s hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, the Oilers captain could see it coming.

“I wasn’t expecting to be suspended but after the tone of the hearing I wasn’t surprised,” he shared with reporters on Saturday. “I thought I raised some good points about the play, they go in and already have their mind made up, they don’t care what you have to say.”

McDavid was given a two-game suspension for his illegal check to the head of Islanders’ defenceman Nick Leddy on Thursday night.

The suspension puts him out of action for tonight’s pivotal matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. The Oilers, who currently sit eight points shy if a wildcard spot in the western conference, must try to keep themselves in the playoff hunt without their best player.

McDavid, who had never been suspended until Friday’s hearing, received a minor penalty on the play. This, along with the fact that Leddy didn’t miss a shift after the play in question, led the 2017 Hart trophy winner to believe he wouldn’t receive anything more than a fine.

“Obviously it was not a great check, not what I was trying to do,” McDavid explained after Thursday’s game. “I was just trying to finish my check. He stopped a little bit earlier than I thought and I maybe clipped him a little too high. That was obviously not the intent at all.”

The Oilers brass, who strongly agree with their captain, were also disappointed with the NHL’s decision.

“This is a first-time offence for Connor, everyone knows that Connor is a skilled player and I thought he did a very good job of explaining what he was doing before there was contact with Leddy,” Oilers CEO Bob Nicholson shared with the Edmonton Sun following Friday’s suspension announcement.

“We’ve watched it a lot, frame by frame, and talking to Connor, Connor is a player that is really a skilled player and it’s stick to puck. He realized he wasn’t going to get to that and he became small and he even lifted his inside leg up so there wouldn’t be real hard contact. I thought he did everything possible because he was trying to get the puck.”

McDavid will forfeit US $134,408 during his suspension. He’ll be eligible to return on Wednesday night when Edmonton travels to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs.

