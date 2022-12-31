Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night.

Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist.

McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch.

Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its third consecutive loss.

Edmonton grabbed control with four goals in the first half of the first period.

Hyman put the Oilers ahead to stay with a power-play goal at 2:44. It was his 16th of the season.

Kostin scored at 3:16, and Nurse slipped another shot past Phillipp Grubauer at 3:55. It was the second-fastest trio of goals to begin a game in the NHL this season, behind only Buffalo at 2:13.

Grubauer was replaced by Martin Jones, but Edmonton made it 4-0 when Jesse Puljujarvi scored his third goal of the season at 9:58.

McDavid collected three assists in the first period, and Edmonton’s four goals were the most allowed by the Kraken in the first in franchise history.

Sprong got Seattle on the board 1:49 into the second. It was Sprong's 11th of the season.

But Kostin and Hyman scored again for the Oilers in the middle period. McDavid got his 40th assist of the season on Hyman’s 17th goal.

McDavid closed it out when he scored his NHL-leading 32nd goal 10:43 into the third.

WORTH NOTING

Edmonton played without center Leon Draisaitl, who was scratched with an unspecified injury. Draisaitl has 21 goals and 36 assists in 36 games this season. ... Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson picked up an assist on Tanev’s goal 7:33 into the second. It was Larsson’s career-best fifth straight game with an assist.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Kraken: Host the New York Islanders on Sunday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Shane Lantz, The Associated Press

