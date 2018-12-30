Connor McDavid scores with absurd tip in blowout loss

Connor McDavid’s hand-eye coordination is on a different level. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

It seems as though no matter how poorly the Edmonton Oilers perform, Connor McDavid is still capable of making his team’s games a worthwhile watch.

During the squad’s 7-4 loss on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, the club’s captain provided those still hanging around Rogers Place with an unbelievable display of hand-eye coordination with six seconds remaining in the contest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





The goal was his second of the game, and surely one of the more impressive efforts of the match. Normally, you see soccer players elect to go for the chip shot, but with the puck in mid-air, the 21-year old floated it up and over Martin Jones.

After an impressive 8-1-1 stretch which seemed to be spurred by the organization’s decision to replace Todd McLellan with Ken Hitchcock at head coach, the Oilers have now lost five games in a row.

McDavid has recorded eight points over that stretch.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada