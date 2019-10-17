Connor McDavid records third career five-point night with Edmonton Oilers

Sporting News

Connor McDavid recorded five points Wednesday in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The center's one-goal, four-assist performance marked the third five-point game of his five-year NHL career. His previous five-point nights were on Feb. 11, 2016, against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Feb. 5, 2018 vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

McDavid got his first point just over a minute into the game, an assist on linemate Leon Draisaitl's goal, which went in blocker-side past Flyers goalie Carter Hart.

In the second period, McDavid racked up a highlight-reel goal and two more assists in the Oilers' three-goal frame. He showed off his wheels on the goal as he blew past Flyers defender Justin Braun.

Hart was pulled in favor of Brian Elliott at 14:32 of the second period with Edmonton leading 4-1.

The fifth and final point of McDavid's night came at 3:40 of the third period. McDavid dished a backhand pass to Brandon Manning, who slapped it past Elliott from the blue line.

The 2015 first overall pick leads the league with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists). He is only the second Oiler to have 17 or more points after seven games; Wayne Gretzky being the other, who did it five times.

Edmonton (6-1-0) will next play Friday when it hosts the Detroit Red Wings (3-3-0) at 9 p.m. ET.

What to Read Next

Back