Connor McDavid's latest virtuoso performance has Oilers surging

Connor McDavid dominated the Calgary Flames on Saturday, scoring a natural hat trick and tallying five points in the Edmonton Oilers' 7-1 win. (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is on another planet right now.

Saturday’s significant 7-1 win in the Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames was just another performance that left the hockey world stunned and every Oilers fan salivating at the thought of a deep postseason run. Even with the thought of another player taking his crown as the best player in the sport, he cements his position with authority.

McDavid finished the night with five points—all earned in the first 30 minutes of the game—capped off by a natural hat trick that highlighted his supreme abilities.

Just a casual four point night for Connor McDavid.. pic.twitter.com/4n56lNNJxg — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 21, 2021

The fact that McDavid can strip the puck along the boards, come rushing into the zone like it’s nothing at all, look over, selling the pass, and perfectly place the puck above Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom’s shoulder with all the ease in the world, is what makes everything about him otherworldly.

While top players have highlights that will be shown long after they retire, McDavid is letting clips like this ooze out of him effortlessly.

Hat trick + 5th point pic.twitter.com/3UEWC8vQHj — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 21, 2021

No one can stop him right now. Not a single defense in the world can contain what McDavid is pulling off every night. Even after going pointless in Friday’s game against the Flames, he comes back with a performance like this that null and voids any concern.

It doesn’t even matter where he is on the ice at this point.

**Take 172 of Connor McDavid goals reel** #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/WhR6LYWleu — Hockey Night Punjabi (@HkyNightPunjabi) February 21, 2021

Whether he goes coast-to-coast to embarrass defensemen, or tips in a point shot with immense accuracy, McDavid is just so aware of everything going on. Every single movement the 10 skaters on the ice makes, he appears to be completely in control and a dozen steps ahead.

Story continues

McDavid-Matthews, Oilers-Leafs showdown intensifies

McDavid has gone pointless in just four out of the 20 Oilers games this season. In the last five games, he has three goals and seven assists, like it’s nothing at all.

The 24-year-old is on pace for 104 points in a shortened 56-game season. A total that would normally put him in the running for the Art Ross trophy in most full seasons, McDavid is going to hit that mark in 26 fewer games.

The Oilers now sit second in the North Division — fourth if you go by points percentage — with a 12-8-0 record. With McDavid on this level of late, Edmonton has been able to enjoy nine wins in the last 11 games.

While the rivalry against the Flames has been nice, the true must-watch series will be against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the two teams face one another for three games next week. A head-to-head confrontation between McDavid and another Hart Trophy contender in Toronto forward Auston Matthews. To say nothing of the teams' ambitions, that's a win-win outcome for hockey fans everywhere.

More Coverage on Yahoo Sports