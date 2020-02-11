Connor McDavid out 2-3 weeks with quad injury

The Edmonton Oilers could be in real trouble without Connor McDavid. (Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid will be out 2-3 weeks with a quad injury sustained during Saturday’s matchup against the Nashville Predators.

Connor McDavid will be out two to three weeks, per Ken Holland. "We're hoping less than that." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 11, 2020

The incident occurred when McDavid got tangled up with Predators defenceman Dante Fabbro and fell into the boards. The injury happens to be on the same leg that McDavid injured in last year’s season finale, where he tore his PCL ligament, tore the back of his knee joint, and cracked the front of his tibia.

McDavid’s initial recovery timeline was set at 10 months, but remarkably he made it back on the ice in time for Edmonton’s season opener.

The injuries are reportedly “completely unrelated" and his recovery timeline is normal.

"He's two to three weeks. That's a normal timeline for this injury. We're hoping less... It's not long-term. We'll double-back a week from now." #Oilers GM & President of Hockey Operations Ken Holland on Connor McDavid's quad injury sustained Saturday vs. Nashville — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 11, 2020

It’s the first time in a few years that McDavid had been playing meaningful games with real playoff implications, and he had been putting up a stellar year under pressure. The Oilers’ captain has tallied 30 goals and 81 points through 55 games this season, and had been voted the league’s best player halfway through the season.

The Oilers are sitting second in the Pacific Division with a 29-20-6 record and 64 points, three points behind the Vancouver Canucks with two games in hand. Edmonton faces some hefty competition ahead without McDavid, including the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins in the next week.

